ABC News Live Prime: Monday, September 7, 2020

More
State Officials confident they can handle mail-in ballots; President Trump's first term; Former VP Joe Biden aims to capture the soul of the nation
55:42 | 09/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Monday, September 7, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"55:42","description":"State Officials confident they can handle mail-in ballots; President Trump's first term; Former VP Joe Biden aims to capture the soul of the nation","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72867929","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Monday, September 7, 2020","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-monday-september-2020-72867929"}