ABC News Live Prime: Thu, Apr 17, 2025

At least two are dead in a shooting at FSU; Luigi Mangione was indicted on federal charges for killing a CEO; ABC News' Linsey Davis sat down for a sprawling conversation with Melinda French Gates

April 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

