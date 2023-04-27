ABC News Live Prime: Thu, Apr 27, 2023

New details in deadly rock-throwing case; Linsey Davis sits down with 2024 presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr., Dolly Parton on why tackling bullying in latest children's book was important.

April 27, 2023

