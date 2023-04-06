ABC News Live Prime: Thu, Apr 6, 2023

Vote to expel three Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee after gun reform protest; Body Dysmorphic Disorder impacting mental health of men; a week in the life of a fasting Muslim during Ramadan.

April 6, 2023

