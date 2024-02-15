ABC News Live Prime: Thu, Feb 15, 2024

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis defends herself against allegations of misconduct; examining world of denial and mistrust in diabetes patients; Lashana Lynch on "Bob Marley: One Love."

February 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live