ABC News Live Prime: Thu, Feb 9, 2023

American rescue teams join efforts in Turkey and Syria after deadly earthquake; lawmakers ask why spy balloon wasn't shot down; two Black quarterbacks go head-to-head in Super Bowl for first time.

February 9, 2023

