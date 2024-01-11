ABC News Live Prime: Thu, Jan 11, 2024

U.S. and UK militaries launch retaliatory strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen; Meet the only Democrat to hold statewide office in Iowa; Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella reveals cancer battle.

January 11, 2024

