ABC News Live Prime: Thu, Jan 5, 2023

New details in arrest affidavit for suspect in murder of four Idaho college students; House speaker stalemate as Rep. Kevin McCarthy fails to get enough votes; NFL player Damar Hamlin improving.

January 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live