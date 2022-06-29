ABC News Live Prime: Thu, Oct 27, 2022

NYC bus driver able to get passengers to safety while hijacked by gunman; fate of student debt relief plan in flux while Americans fill out applications; Val Demings talks path to Senate race.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live