ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, May 1, 2025

President Donald Trump removes Mike Waltz as National Security Adviser; SpaceX might get an official municipality in a Texas town; female athletes discuss starring in "Full Court Press."

May 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live