ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, May 22, 2025

At least three killed, 100 displaced after San Diego plane crash; ABC News' Linsey Davis' exclusive phone call with Pentagon leaker Jax Teixeira; Prince Royce reimagines the classics in "Eterno."

May 22, 2025

