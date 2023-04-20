ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 20, 2023

All charges against Alec Baldwin in movie set shooting dropped; how America's aging infrastructure is impacting our water; first test launch of powerful SpaceX rocket.

April 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live