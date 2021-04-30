ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 29, 2021

More
New penalties target protesters in Republican-controlled states; Johnson & Johnson manufacturer’s embattled history with the FDA; Federal hate crime charges filed in Ahmaud Arbery case
12:12 | 04/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 29, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"12:12","description":"New penalties target protesters in Republican-controlled states; Johnson & Johnson manufacturer’s embattled history with the FDA; Federal hate crime charges filed in Ahmaud Arbery case ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77410299","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 29, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-thursday-april-29-2021-77410299"}