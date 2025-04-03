ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 3, 2025

President Donald Trump’s tariffs shake markets and trading partners; a profile covers the only American seized by Russia from Ukraine; director Michael Shannon and star Judy Greer talk “Eric LaRue."

April 3, 2025

