ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, August 27, 2020

More
Fact vs. fiction on mail-in voting for the 2020 election; Aldridge: Players wanted to ‘recenter’ focus on important issues; ‘It’s Not Too Late’ with Ginger Zee: Chemical Safety
54:10 | 08/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, August 27, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"54:10","description":"Fact vs. fiction on mail-in voting for the 2020 election; Aldridge: Players wanted to ‘recenter’ focus on important issues; ‘It’s Not Too Late’ with Ginger Zee: Chemical Safety","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72660495","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, August 27, 2020","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-thursday-august-27-2020-72660495"}