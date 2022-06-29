ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, December 1, 2022

Judges rule against special master on Trump Mar-a-Lago documents; Congress passes bill to avert rail strike; makeup artist and beauty expert Manny MUA on blurring the lines of gender and cosmetics.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live