ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025

Mass layoffs begin at federal government agencies; a look at America’s $600 billion elder care crisis; inside Ferg's world: Harlem, family, art and music.

February 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live