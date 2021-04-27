ABC News Live Prime: Thursday Feb. 24, 2022

Fear and shock in Ukraine as Russia attacks and moves further into country, an American fleeing Ukraine details his family’s search for safety, and defiant Russians take to the streets in protest.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live