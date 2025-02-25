ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025

House adopts budget blueprint for Pres. Trump’s legislative agenda; scheme involving gold bars costs people their life savings; NBA great Allan Houston on new HBO doc.

February 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live