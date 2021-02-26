Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Now Playing: Elijah McClain's family responds to scathing report by investigators

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 25, 2021

Now Playing: Self-help book ‘The New Normal’ a guide to pandemic resilience

Now Playing: Recognizing the records and legacy of Negro League baseball

Now Playing: ‘It’s Not Too Late’ with Ginger Zee: The Texas power grid failure

Now Playing: By the Numbers: More Americans identify as LGBT than ever before

Now Playing: Children are among the COVID-19 ‘long haulers’

Now Playing: Sea turtles rescued in Texas close to returning to ocean

Now Playing: Manhattan DA takes possession of Trump's tax returns

Now Playing: Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot, bulldogs stolen

Now Playing: Texas energy executives pressed by state lawmakers

Now Playing: New York governor under fire for deaths at nursing homes

Now Playing: Former gold medal coach dies by suicide after being charged with sexual assault

Now Playing: CIA to release murder investigation of US journalist

Now Playing: New COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in New York City

Now Playing: Yosemite's stunning 'firefall' phenomenon

Now Playing: Culture boxes aim to educate kids on diversity and inclusion