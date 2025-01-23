ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship is “blatantly unconstitutional,” says federal judge; Palestinians return to rubble in Gaza; Myles Smith discusses “A Minute…," his new album.

January 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live