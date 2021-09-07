ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, July 8, 2021

More
Elsa travels up East Coast as heat dome threatens West Coast; Haitian ambassador on fallout from president’s assassination; ‘Machete’ actor Danny Trejo on his time in prison and Hollywood
15:51 | 07/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, July 8, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"15:51","description":"Elsa travels up East Coast as heat dome threatens West Coast; Haitian ambassador on fallout from president’s assassination; ‘Machete’ actor Danny Trejo on his time in prison and Hollywood","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78745730","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, July 8, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-thursday-july-2021-78745730"}