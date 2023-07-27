ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Former President Donald Trump faces two new obstruction charges in Mar-A-Lago case; President Joe Biden asked if he would pardon son Hunter; how LGBQT+ artists helped transform hip-hop.

July 27, 2023

