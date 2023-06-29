ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action for college admissions; former sheriff's deputy found not guilty for failing to confront Parkland mass shooter; evolution of fashion in hip-hop.

June 29, 2023

