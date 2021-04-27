ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, Mar 3, 2022

Ukrainian civilians buy rifles and build bunkers to fight Russian troops, and research is underway to determine if the popular yet unproven drug ivermectin has any use in the fight against COVID-19.

