ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, March 11, 2021

More
Debate rages over a $15 minimum wage; Case reopened 8 years after Georgia teen found dead inside gym mat; Ongoing war in Yemen called world’s worst humanitarian crisis
53:34 | 03/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, March 11, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"53:34","description":"Debate rages over a $15 minimum wage; Case reopened 8 years after Georgia teen found dead inside gym mat; Ongoing war in Yemen called world’s worst humanitarian crisis","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76405563","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, March 11, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-thursday-march-11-2021-76405563"}