ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, March 25, 2021

More
Breaking down President Biden’s 1st press conference; Vaccine Watch: What you need to know about vaccine passports; Aaron Appelhans becomes Wyoming’s 1st Black sheriff
10:57 | 03/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, March 25, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:57","description":"Breaking down President Biden’s 1st press conference; Vaccine Watch: What you need to know about vaccine passports; Aaron Appelhans becomes Wyoming’s 1st Black sheriff ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76692862","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, March 25, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-thursday-march-25-2021-76692862"}