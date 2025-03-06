ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, March 6, 2025

President Trump pauses some tariffs against Canada, Mexico; the debate on age-verification laws to protect children from pornography; actress Naomi Ackie on her role in Bong Joon Ho's "Mickey 17."

March 6, 2025

