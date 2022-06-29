ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, October 6, 2022

At least 2 killed in stabbing spree outside Las Vegas casino; Linsey Davis goes for a run with Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore; author Yung Pueblo discusses the art of letting go.

