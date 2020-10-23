ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, October 22, 2020

More
President Trump and Joe Biden battle for the senior vote; Ballot Watch: Ballot drop box use grows in 2020 race; 'It’s Not Too Late' with Ginger Zee: Climate change experts demand action
54:16 | 10/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, October 22, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"54:16","description":"President Trump and Joe Biden battle for the senior vote; Ballot Watch: Ballot drop box use grows in 2020 race; 'It’s Not Too Late' with Ginger Zee: Climate change experts demand action","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73773475","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, October 22, 2020","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-thursday-october-22-2020-73773475"}