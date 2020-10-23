Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, October 19, 2020

Now Playing: President Trump and Joe Biden battle for the senior vote

Now Playing: 'It’s Not Too Late' with Ginger Zee: Climate change experts demand action

Now Playing: Can Democrats flip key Georgia Senate seat?

Now Playing: Cancer survivor plans to run 4 marathons in 24 hours to raise money for dog rescue

Now Playing: New details about woman who died from COVID-19 on July flight

Now Playing: Early winter blast hits 7 states

Now Playing: Ballot Watch: Ballot drop box use grows in 2020 race

Now Playing: Ghislaine Maxwell denies she knew of or participated in Epstein’s sex abuse scheme

Now Playing: Hundreds evacuate amid Colorado wildfires

Now Playing: COVID-19 surges in Texas, Michigan, Utah, Montana

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 22, 2020

Now Playing: How did Iran get US voters’ email addresses?

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Where the candidates stand

Now Playing: What to look out for in the final presidential debate

Now Playing: This struggling small business gets a big surprise

Now Playing: Can cannabis help treat COVID-19?