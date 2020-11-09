Now Playing: New sanctions for Russian election meddling

Now Playing: Asian Americans facing slower economic recovery

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Citi names first female CEO of a major bank

Now Playing: What you need to know about national debt

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Pandemic pain hits hard in America's largest cities

Now Playing: Amazon to host virtual career fair and hire 33K employees

Now Playing: Why sales aren't ending on Labor Day this year

Now Playing: Here’s how much money you’re losing if you don’t grab your employer’s match

Now Playing: How to save money on back-to-school supplies

Now Playing: Grocery stores lower prices as consumer pressure builds

Now Playing: Labor Day weekend discounts

Now Playing: Floral designer pivots her entire business to survive

Now Playing: As COVID-19 spread through the US, live streaming helped these people make ends meet

Now Playing: Nation’s leading fruit provider pivots to survive

Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals on kitchen and beauty picks

Now Playing: Delta Air Lines CEO on fees, furloughs and diversity

Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals on home activities and wear-now options

Now Playing: Best and most surprising Labor Day, end of summer holiday deals