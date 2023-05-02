ABC News Live Prime: Tue, May 2, 2023

Writers Guild of America authorizes strike; active-duty troops ordered to U.S. southern border ahead of Title 42 expiration; rapper Fat Joe fights for cheaper health care.

May 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live