ABC News Live Prime: Tue, Apr 29, 2025
ABC News’ Terry Moran interviewed President Donald Trump in the Oval Office; coal miners with black lung disease assess actions by DOGE and Trump; actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph discusses her new film.
April 30, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Trump pressed on sweeping tariffs, Hegseth in ABC News exclusive interviewApr 29, 2025
Trump says fraud referrals made to DOJ as a result of DOGEApr 29, 2025
Trump defends deportation methods as illegal border crossings plummetApr 29, 2025
Amazon scraps proposal to list tariff costs on some products after Trump calls BezosApr 29, 2025
Dangerous storms threatens over 45 million Americans from Texas to New YorkApr 29, 2025
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's victory fueled by anti-Trump sentimentApr 29, 2025
Car crashes into Illinois afterschool program, killing 3 children, 1 teenApr 29, 2025
Sarasota police chase down unmanned, speeding boat after driver thrown overboardApr 29, 2025
Black female WWII unit, 'Six Triple Eight,' receive congressional honorApr 29, 2025
Newly-elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney vows 'Trump will never break us'Apr 29, 2025
Canadians and Americans 'need to work together': Doug FordApr 29, 2025
Exodus at DOJ civil rights division as official says 'over 100' attorneys departedApr 29, 2025
Trump to ease tariffs faced by US automakersApr 29, 2025
Impact of Trump’s foreign policy on the worldApr 29, 2025
Trump’s first 100 days test future of Republican, Democratic partiesApr 29, 2025
Defense experts face scrutiny in Karen Read retrialApr 29, 2025
Papal conclave will last only 2 or 3 days, cardinal predictsApr 29, 2025
Telehealth brands to sell Wegovy at reduced priceApr 29, 2025
Fighter jet falls off aircraft carrier into the oceanApr 29, 2025
Trump marks first 100 days in officeApr 29, 2025
Power restored after massive blackout sweeps southern EuropeApr 29, 2025
Luigi Mangione's defense says his arrest was illegalApr 29, 2025
NFL investigates other prank calls during draftApr 29, 2025
Flights delayed, canceled due to equipment outage at Newark AirportApr 29, 2025
Coal miners face health risks amid federal program cutsApr 29, 2025
NBA playoffs: Cavs sweep Heat to advance to 2nd roundApr 29, 2025
Recession risks rising: ExpertsApr 29, 2025
Bear attack survivor: ‘I knew my jaw was gone’Apr 29, 2025
NASA's oldest active astronaut on 220-day mission: 'I feel like a little kid'Apr 29, 2025
Trial begins for alleged Kim Kardashian robbery in ParisApr 29, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022