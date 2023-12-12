ABC News Live Prime: Tue, Dec 12, 2023

Ukraine's president pleads with U.S. for help as funding stalls; violence between Israeli settlers and Palestinians leaves thousands displaced; Phil Lipof talks with Latin Grammy winner Carin León.

December 12, 2023

