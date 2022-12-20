ABC News Live Prime: Tue, Dec 20, 2022

Sources told ABC News plans are underway for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to visit U.S. Capitol; deadly earthquake strikes California leaving thousands without power; winter storms thwart travel.

December 20, 2022

