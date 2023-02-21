ABC News Live Prime: Tue, Feb 21, 2023

President Joe Biden pledges support for Ukraine in speech on world stage; ACLU to sue Biden administration over U.S. border proposal; Peloton star Robin Arzon talks new book and motherhood.

February 21, 2023

