ABC News Live Prime: Tue, Mar 18, 2025

The National Archives released files on then-President John F. Kennedy's assassination; two astronauts return to Earth after nine unexpected months in space; former hostages of Hamas journey home.

March 18, 2025

ABC News Specials on

