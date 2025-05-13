ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Cassie Ventura takes the stand as star witness in Sean "Diddy" Combs trial; Menendez brothers resentenced to 50 years to life; Yungblud talks about his new album, "Idols," and upcoming tour.

May 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live