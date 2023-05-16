ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

18-year-old accused of mass shooting in New Mexico neighborhood; inside moments of relief for Ukrainians returning home from frontlines; star of "Beef" Young Manzino talks about sudden stardom.

May 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live