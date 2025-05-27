ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Health Secretary RFK Jr. changes COVID vaccine guidance; Sean "Diddy" Combs' former personal assistant testifies at trial; how DOGE cuts have made cancer research more difficult.

May 27, 2025

