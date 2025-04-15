ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Federal judge scolds Trump Administration for not returning wrongfully detained man; why some democrats in Atlanta support school choice program; Ravyn Lenae on soul-inspired sound and upcoming shows.

April 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live