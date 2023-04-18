ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News settle lawsuit for $787.5 million; technology could make water out of air; Brad Paisley talks about visit to Ukraine and efforts to raise money.

April 18, 2023

