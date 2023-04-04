ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Former President Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records; ABC News Live has complete coverage of the indictment from our team of correspondents.

April 4, 2023

