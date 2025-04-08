ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Trump’s tariffs shake investors and world economies hours before they take effect; the efforts to bring a long-extinct wolf back to life; Brian Tyree Henry discusses “Dope Thief” on Apple TV+

April 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live