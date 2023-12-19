ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Colorado Supreme Court rules former President Trump ineligible to run for president in the state; ACLU files lawsuit challenging Texas law allowing police to arrest migrants crossing border illegally.

December 19, 2023

