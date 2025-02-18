ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025

A$AP Rocky was found not guilty in his gun trial; a Delta plane passenger recalls the terrifying crash in Toronto; European nations express concerns over United States mediation in Russia-Ukraine war.

February 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live