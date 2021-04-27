ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

What is the "broken heart syndrome" and why is it surging in women? Plus, a look at how mask mandates are changing and why the second gentleman was escorted from a high school for a "security threat."

