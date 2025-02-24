ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2025

Elon Musk's email asking federal workers to list accomplishments sparks confusion and concern as its deadline looms; marking 3 years of war in Ukraine; university student returns home to Gaza.

February 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live