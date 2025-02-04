ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025

Trump says U.S. will "take over" Gaza during a press conference with Israeli prime minister; Pam Bondi confirmed as attorney general; Julia Stiles talks directorial debut for "Wish You Were Here."

February 4, 2025

