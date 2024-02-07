ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, February 6, 2024

House Republicans fail to impeach DHS Sec. Mayorkas; Jennifer Crumbley convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection to son's school shooting; A'ja Wilson about new book "Dear Black Girls."

February 7, 2024

